The Turkish army has long been in the top 10 in international rankings for military strength. Now, it plans to further bolster its standing, as the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it is planning to set up new commando brigades.

The statement said the ministry was following changes in the nature of warfare and technology and was “updating its structure based on needs and the experience drawn from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.”

“In this context, we started work on increasing the number of commando brigades. They will be different than the current brigades and will be set up with a modern understanding, compatible with current threat assessment and operation concepts,” the ministry said.

Türkiye is part of the NATO alliance, where it retains the second-biggest army. The army is battle-tested in counterterrorism operations and serves in various NATO missions, particularly in the Balkans. The country is on alert against the expanding Israeli threat in the region, which peaked with the war on Iran. Israel, in the meantime, drums up a threatening narrative toward Türkiye, which has been a strong opponent of the genocidal regime in the face of atrocities in Gaza and beyond.

At a weekly press briefing at the National Defense University in Istanbul, ministry spokesperson Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk said the army served in a wide region as part of bilateral relations and international missions. He recalled that Turkish F-16 fighter jets and ATAK and Cougar helicopters performed a salute flight in Somalia’s Mogadishu on April 12, as part of celebrations for the anniversary of Somalia’s army.

Aktürk said that they would continue to support permanent peace and efforts to upgrade the temporary cease-fire in the U.S.-Israel-Iran war to a permanent one, “before it becomes more complex and unmanageable.”

Emphasizing that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) continue to improve their operational capabilities through national and international training and exercise activities, bringing modern warfare capabilities to advanced levels and increasing effectiveness and deterrence, Aktürk listed several exercises the army participated in recently.

"The activities for the Distinguished Observer Day of the Computer-Aided Command Post Phase of the EFES-2026 Combined Joint Operation Exercise, coordinated by the Aegean Army Command and held between April 11-17, were conducted in Istanbul yesterday and are being held in Izmir today. The live-fire phase of the EFES Exercise will take place in Izmir between April 20 and May 21. The Dynamic Minotaur/Kurtaran Submarine Search and Rescue Exercise, hosted by our country with the participation of 20 countries, is being held in the Eastern Mediterranean on April 15-21. The Distinguished Observer Day of the exercise will be held on April 20 aboard the TCG Alemdar. Our ships TCG Gaziantep, TCG Bayraktar, TCG Bartın, and TCG Yüzbaşı Güngör Durmuş, along with the Çağrı Bey drilling ship and accompanying support vessels, reached Mogadishu, Somalia, on April 9-10. Our frigate TCG Gaziantep and our fuel ship TCG Yüzbaşı Güngör Durmuş continue their mission of escorting and protecting the Çağrı Bey Drilling Ship off the coast of Somalia,” he said.

Aktürk stated that the army continues to modernize its defense capabilities with the opportunities provided by the local and national defense industry. Stating that efforts to further increase the army’s advanced technological equipment and deterrent power continue, Aktürk pointed out that the Land Forces Command recently commissioned a number of Fırtına-2 howitzers as well as Akıncı drones.

“Additionally, various quantities of ACAR 300-G ground and UAV surveillance radars by Aselsan have been delivered to our land forces,” he said.