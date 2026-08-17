The investigation into the alleged Alihan Kuriş organized crime group targets criminal acts rather than religious beliefs or communities, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Monday, as Turkish authorities have uncovered tens of billions of liras in financial transactions linked to the case, including several companies.

Gürlek underlined that Türkiye would continue its fight against organized crime regardless of the identity of those involved or the guise under which they operate.

“The fundamental criterion here is not the identity of any belief, religious structure or community, but criminal acts and structures connected to those acts,” Gürlek said in a social media statement. “Faith and religious values can in no way be turned into an instrument or shield for criminal activities.”

He stated that authorities were taking action against groups accused of exploiting citizens’ religious beliefs and sentiments to commit crimes and obtain illicit financial gains, citing the Alihan Kuriş investigation as an example.

The remarks came as details emerged from a 168-page report by Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), which identified extensive domestic and international financial activity involving companies allegedly linked to suspects in the investigation.

According to the report, investigators identified large overseas transactions involving Istanbul Hisar Turizm ve Ticaret AŞ. Transfers to accounts linked to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates alone totaled about TL 8 billion ($167 million), according to the report.

Financial transactions were also recorded with accounts in the United States, Israel, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Spain, Britain, Jordan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Germany and Albania.

MASAK also highlighted Istanbul Hisar Health Investment and Tourism Trade company, established in November 2025 with capital of more than TL 1.35 billion, despite banking records showing a transaction volume of just TL 34,176 and no recorded gross or net sales.

The report separately detailed millions of dollars transferred from overseas to Akdeniz Toros Et, some of which investigators said were withdrawn in cash shortly after arriving or transferred to other companies.

Authorities said the investigation covers allegations including establishing and leading a criminal organization, membership in a criminal organization, laundering proceeds of crime, fraud against public institutions and violations of tax law.

Thirty-two suspects, including Alihan Kuriş, the de facto leader of a group known publicly as “Süleymancılar,” were remanded in custody on Sunday, along with 31 others.

Authorities searching an address as part of efforts to locate Kuriş’s fugitive brother, Hilmi Tuna Kuriş, also discovered 200 kilograms of gold bars of unexplained origin.

Gürlek said the state would remain equally committed to combating criminal activity and protecting citizens’ freedom of religion and worship.

"Süleymancılar," a religious community founded by Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan, who was born in Silistra in present-day Bulgaria, traces its roots to the Naqshbandi Sufi tradition.

Initially operating through informal religious instruction in homes and mosques, the group later expanded across Türkiye through Quran courses and student dormitories, largely financed by membership contributions and donations. Over time, its activities expanded into commercial sectors including food, health care, tourism, textiles, construction and real estate.

A report by Türkiye’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) described the group as emerging from the Naqshbandi tradition while not identifying itself as a religious order. The report characterized the community as highly insular, making its views and internal structure difficult to assess.

The community also developed an international presence, particularly after Turkish labor migration to Germany accelerated in the 1960s. It became one of the first Türkiye-based religious groups to establish Quran courses in Europe.