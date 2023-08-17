Türkiye, one of the primary destinations for irregular migrants heading to Europe, is using all possible technological means to keep security measures on its border with Iran at the highest level and stem the flow of illegal crossings.

Advanced equipment like electro-optic towers, thermal cameras and ACAR Ground Surveillance Radar watch over a concrete wall, while border troops and commandos patrol the 534-kilometer-long (331 miles) borderline regularly to curb smuggling and infiltration of terrorists, according to an exclusive report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The wall comprises precast concrete blocks and currently covers the 83.6-kilometer stretch of Ağrı province’s border with Iran where crossing attempts were the highest. Construction began in 2017 as part of a project to reinforce its border with Iran against the phenomenon.

In Van province, where the longest border with Iran is located, the 127-kilometer stretch of the wall, meant to extend to 180 kilometers in total, was completed this year in a project undertaken by 12 contractors.

A 160-kilometer security road also accompanies the wall. The installation in Van started in 2021 and will straddle from Çaldıran and Özalp districts, key points for irregular migrants arriving from Asian countries, particularly Afghanistan.

Along with the wall, ditches are being dug on the border to prevent access to Turkish territory while soldiers patrol the area. Some 71 of the 103 electro-optic towers have been erected, with efforts underway to complete the remaining 32, AA reported.

Thermal cameras, developed with national and indigenous means by Aselsan, are mounted on top of these towers. Dubbed “Şahingöz,” the cameras are capable of detecting movement up to 10 kilometers away, while ACAR radars are able to do the same from 40 kilometers away.

Aselsan’s SEDA Range Detection System, PTZ cameras, an illumination system and seismic sensors watch over the border round-the-clock.

Border guards further check vent holes and under bridges on tactical armored vehicles called “Hızır,” scan the area for tunnels and carry surveillance via drones.

In the past three years, authorities stopped access to over 155,000 illegal migrants. Experts say it will be clear how effective the wall is once it is fully completed; but so far, migration routes have been shifting far from the area.

Border wall construction however poses challenges in some areas because of geographical conditions, like steep slopes and heights, particularly in Yüksekova and Van’s Başkale district. For these areas, Türkiye has reinforced patrols to prevent illegal crossings.

The wall and strengthened patrols diminished the number of irregular migrants intercepted daily to below 100, “far below thousands in the past years,” pointed out Professor Orhan Deniz from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University.

Irregular migration is a main concern for the country, which attracts people from all across the world as a stopover en route to the West. Conflicts in its immediate regions and economic conditions aggravated the situation.

Last year, a total of 124,441 irregular migrants were deported and some 58,758 Syrians made voluntary returns to the safe zones in northern Syria, the Interior Ministry announced earlier.

Data shared by the ministry revealed that this was the highest number of deportations in Türkiye’s history, up by some 161% compared to 2021.

Since January 2023, a significant decline was observed in the number of irregular migrants on the border, analysts said.

Türkiye, home to a total of 4,893,752 foreigners, has seen a significant drop in immigration in 2022, an annual migration report revealed last month.

Ankara views “international injustice” as the leading cause of irregular migration. According to Turkish officials, it is necessary to improve conditions in the countries where illegal migrants hail from, along with the need for voluntary returns in line with international standards for intercepted irregular migrants.

The country has been working to revive economic life and rebuild infrastructure in neighboring Syria’s northern regions in order to repatriate refugees who fled the decade-long civil war there.

Türkiye also emphasizes that the issue needs international cooperation and seeks to establish bilateral, regional and international groups to ensure cooperation.

In July, it joined over 20 nations and international organizations to launch the “Rome Process” to prevent and tackle irregular migration and human trafficking.

In early August, Türkiye joined forces with the United Kingdom to slow the flow of irregular migrants passing through its northern and western territory on their way to Europe. A new operational center comprising Turkish and British police will cooperate in sharing customs data, information and intelligence, people and technology to disrupt and dismantle human trafficking gangs and the manufacture and supply of materials that enable small boat crossings.