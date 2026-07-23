Türkiye plans to begin flight training for its first Eurofighter Typhoon pilots in the United Kingdom next month as part of its procurement program for the multirole fighter aircraft, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said pilot personnel are scheduled to travel to the U.K. in August 2026, with flight training expected to begin shortly after their arrival. Under the agreement signed with the United Kingdom, both pilots and maintenance personnel will continue to be sent for training over the coming years.

On March 25, Türkiye and the U.K. signed a technical, logistical agreement for the maintenance and operation of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, the Turkish ministry announced.

The deal was finalized in London during a visit between Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and British Defense Secretary John Healey.

The agreement focuses on technical and logistical support for the aircraft under the Eurofighter Typhoon Project, said a statement by the ministry. During their talks in the capital, the two defense chiefs also discussed broader cooperation.

Officials confirmed that a separate contract covering the procurement of aircraft, equipment and munitions linked to the program had already been signed last October.

The latest agreement is intended to ensure the long-term maintenance and operational readiness of the jets. Both sides said they were committed to further strengthening defense collaboration in the coming years. Last year, Türkiye signed a deal with the U.K. to buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

Britain, a leading partner in the Eurofighter program, has been Türkiye's most vocal supporter, and the agreement followed months of negotiations between the two capitals after Türkiye overcame a German veto on the sale in 2024.

Türkiye's interest in the Typhoon was first reported in 2022, as Ankara grew frustrated with prolonged negotiations over the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the U.S.

The announcement came during the Defense Ministry's weekly press briefing, where ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk outlined recent developments in defense procurement and military operations.

Aktürk said Türkiye continues efforts to strengthen the armed forces through domestically developed defense systems. He said the Turkish Land Forces had completed inspection and acceptance procedures for an unspecified number of Fırtına-2 self-propelled howitzers, which have now entered military service.

He also said state-owned defense manufacturer Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc. (MKE) delivered various weapons and ammunition to the armed forces during the past week.

Counterterrorism, border security

Providing an update on security operations, Aktürk said six members of the PKK terrorist group surrendered over the past week, while Turkish forces continued clearing caves, shelters, mines and improvised explosive devices in operational areas.

On border security, the ministry said Turkish authorities detained 466 people attempting to cross the country's borders illegally during the past week, including one suspected member of a terrorist organization.

Since the beginning of the year, authorities have apprehended 6,485 people attempting illegal crossings, while an additional 42,776 individuals have been prevented from crossing the borders, including 946 stopped during the past week, according to ministry figures.