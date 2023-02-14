President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye would immediately start reconstructing 30,000 homes in 10 cities destroyed in the two catastrophic earthquakes that took place on Feb. 6.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting held at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) headquarters in the capital Ankara, the president said the reconstruction would start as soon as the search and rescue efforts are completed and the rubble is cleared.

"Türkiye will continue search and rescue efforts until the last survivor is pulled from under collapsed buildings," he said.

Hailing the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKI) for the construction of homes that were able to withstand the earthquakes, he said the state-run agency would construct the homes as part of a one-year plan.

The president also said 3,107 aftershocks took place since two major earthquakes hit Türkiye's southeast on Feb. 6.