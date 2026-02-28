Türkiye on Saturday said the security situation in Iran is sensitive and advised Turkish citizens to remain in secure areas and avoid going out amid Israeli, U.S. attacks across the country.

In a notice shared on X, the Turkish Embassy in Tehran urged Turkish nationals to postpone their trips to Iran except in emergency situations, stressing that the security situation in Iran remains "sensitive."

"Our citizens in Iran are advised to remain in secure areas, stay away from military zones and buildings, refrain from going outside, and those who plan to travel to Iran are advised to postpone their travel except in emergencies," the notice said.

It also said that the Türkiye-Iran land border crossings of Esendere, Kapıköy, and Gürbulak are open, and that it is possible for Turkish citizens to return to Türkiye by land.

The notice asked the Turkish nationals to follow new statements regarding developments through the official websites and social media accounts of the ministry and Türkiye's missions in Iran.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran earlier on Saturday, targeting its leadership and plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that President Donald Trump said would end a ⁠security threat to the U.S. and give Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.

Tehran responded by ⁠launching missiles at Israel. Explosions also rang out in nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab countries, which said they had intercepted missiles from Iran after Tehran warned it would strike the region if it was attacked.

The first wave of strikes in what the Pentagon named "OPERATION EPIC FURY" mainly targeted Iranian officials, a source familiar with the matter said.