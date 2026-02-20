Türkiye hopes the U.S. and Iran will engage in “genuine negotiations” and avoid the need for military action, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday, emphasizing Ankara’s preference for diplomacy over the risk of war.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) and TRT in Washington, Fidan said, "Our wish is that there will be no need for a military operation or war, and that the parties genuinely reach a negotiation here."

"As you know, this is an issue we follow closely. The process that started in Istanbul has led Americans and Iranians to begin speaking again. This is an extraordinarily important development," Fidan said.

Following diplomatic efforts launched in Istanbul, the two sides met twice, once in Oman's capital Muscat and once in Geneva, Switzerland, he noted.

Fidan added that he also met with one of the parties in Washington to assess the direction of the talks.

"Essentially, there are many reasons to be hopeful," he said. "We hope they reach a result, especially on the nuclear file."

He noted that his recent discussions involving Oman as a mediator, along with his direct contacts with American and Iranian officials, have been more constructive than in the past.

"My impression from the current talks, speaking with the Omani mediator, with the United States, and with Iran, is that the parties are giving unprecedentedly positive signals, particularly in advancing certain concrete issues," he added.

At the same time, he cautioned that rising military activity by the US in the region is being "closely" monitored.

"We observe that military mobility has also increased," Fidan said.

"Of course, we are closely monitoring whether this military activity is intended to put pressure on the ongoing negotiations or whether it is preparation for a pre-planned military operation."

Despite encouraging diplomatic signals, Fidan stressed that the process remains at a delicate stage.

"How this becomes practically implementable, when it will happen, how the parties perceive it, and how that perception guides their next steps, we are at a critical threshold right now," he said. "It needs to be followed carefully."

Trump said Thursday that it would soon become clear whether a deal with Iran is possible, warning that Washington may be forced to escalate if negotiations fall short.

His remarks came right after attending the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, which was presided over by US President Donald Trump, bringing together representatives from more than 45 countries to discuss Gaza's reconstruction and broader international stabilization efforts.

Highlighting Ankara’s willingness to support post-war reconstruction in Gaza, Fidan also noted that Türkiye can contribute not only to security but also to civilian sectors. “We can make meaningful contributions to rebuilding the health and education sectors and to training a police force,” he said. “In addition, we are ready to provide troops to the International Stabilization Force.”

Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing position on the political solution, Fidan added: “Mr. President, Türkiye will continue to support your efforts for a just and lasting peace. We firmly believe that the foundation of such peace lies in a two-state solution. Let us work toward this goal for the benefit of all peoples in the region.”

The board is intended to supervise Gaza during a transitional period following a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that ended Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed over 71,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023.