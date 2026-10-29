Türkiye and Uzbekistan signed five agreements on Thursday aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, social security and business development following a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Ankara.

The agreements were signed at the Presidential Complex after Erdoğan held talks with Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the Turkish capital to attend the 13th Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit.

Erdoğan welcomed his Uzbek counterpart at the entrance of the Presidential Complex before their meeting.

The agreements included an additional protocol amending a 2022 arrangement on the advance exchange of information concerning vehicles and goods crossing national borders, signed by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

A separate protocol amending the preferential trade agreement between the two countries was signed by Bolat and Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov.

Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan and Saidov signed a bilateral social security agreement, along with a separate administrative agreement governing its implementation.

Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev also signed an agreement establishing a high-level council to support the business community and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements come as Ankara and Tashkent seek to expand bilateral trade, which reached $3.1 billion in 2025, toward their shared target of $5 billion.

Earlier Thursday, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz welcomed Mirziyoyev, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov at the airport ahead of the OTS summit.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yılmaz expressed hope that the gathering would strengthen solidarity and cooperation among Turkic states.