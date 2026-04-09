Türkiye’s Defense Ministry on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to countering any threats against the Turkish Cypriot community and the sovereignty of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) while criticizing narratives surrounding the Greek Cypriot terrorist group EOKA.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, ministry officials said Türkiye would take “all necessary measures with determination” against any acts of violence or threats targeting Turkish Cypriots. The remarks came in response to questions about statements and commemorations held in the Greek Cypriot administration marking the founding anniversary of the EOKA.

Officials said portraying EOKA’s past violence on the island as a liberation struggle through what they described as one-sided and distorted narratives undermines ongoing efforts for a lasting settlement and damages the current climate of stability.

They added that such interpretations, particularly when conveyed to younger generations in the Greek Cypriot community, weaken the basis for dialogue and mutual understanding on the island.

The ministry also pointed to recent provocative acts targeting civilians in the TRNC as reflections of what it described as a continuing distorted mindset.

Despite the tensions, officials said the Turkish Cypriot side maintains a constructive and good-faith approach toward achieving a fair, lasting and sustainable solution on the island. They stressed the importance of avoiding steps that could escalate tensions and emphasized preserving the peace.

C-130 plane crash

The ministry’s briefing also included updates on the investigation into the crash of a C-130 military cargo aircraft on Nov. 11, 2025, which crashed in Georgia and resulted in the deaths of 20 soldiers.

According to officials, technical examination teams coordinated by the Turkish Air Force have been conducting detailed investigations both at the crash site in Georgia and at facilities in central Türkiye where the wreckage was transported.

The process involves cooperation with multiple institutions, including maintenance commands, defense industry entities and forensic units.

Preliminary findings from the aircraft’s flight data recorder indicated that both the crew’s communications and the aircraft’s systems were functioning normally up until the moment of the crash. Officials noted the incident appeared to have developed suddenly.

They added that the recording ended when the aircraft’s tail cone section separated from the fuselage, causing the disconnection of power and data cables linked to the recorder. As a result, no additional data was available to clarify the cause of the crash.

Separate forensic examinations conducted by the gendarmerie’s criminal laboratories found no traces of explosive materials inside or outside the wreckage.

Detailed metallurgical analyses of structural damage and components retrieved from the aircraft are ongoing.

Regional developments

The ministry's spokesperson, Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk, also provided an overview of regional developments, noting that Türkiye welcomed a temporary cease-fire in the Middle East conflict that has been ongoing for more than a month.

He expressed hope that the truce would be fully implemented and used as an opportunity to advance toward a permanent cease-fire and lasting peace, contributing to stability and security in the region.

At the same time, Aktürk called for an immediate halt to Israeli attacks that he said violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and deepen regional instability.

He also condemned recent incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, stressing the need to ensure freedom of worship in Jerusalem.

Highlighting ongoing counterterrorism operations, Aktürk said 10 members of the PKK terrorist group had surrendered over the past week. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also continued efforts to detect and destroy mines, improvised explosive devices, caves and shelters both within Türkiye and in cross-border operations.

He added that operations targeting tunnel systems used by militant groups were progressing, noting that the total length of tunnels destroyed in the Manbij area of northern Syria had reached 768 kilometers (477 miles).

Türkiye’s armed forces, Aktürk said, continue to enhance their operational effectiveness and deterrence through an increasing number of exercises conducted on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace.