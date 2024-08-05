Türkiye on Monday vowed to protect its future against “those with expansionist aims” amid concerns of a military escalation in the Middle East.

In a videoconference with Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) commanders, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler warned Ankara has the “necessary power when it comes to protecting our nation and people against those who consider our region as a field to exercise their dirty plans.”

“Türkiye continues working to ensure the unity of its people and national interests at a time when the security situation is becoming more complex and unpredictable every day,” Güler said. “We monitor closely regional tensions and asymmetrical attacks.”

Ankara on Sunday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon due to the possibility that the security there will deteriorate rapidly.

Turks in Lebanon should be cautious and should not go to the Nebatiyeh, South Lebanon, Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel governorates unless it is essential, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tensions have soared in the Middle East since the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Both Hamas and Tehran have vowed retribution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Sunday that his country was "determined to stand against" Iran and its allied armed groups "on all fronts," despite warnings from world nations to avoid an escalation.

Hezbollah and Israel exchange cross-border fire nearly every day, and Israeli strikes killed at least 116 civilians in Lebanon since October.

Türkiye, a staunch advocate of the Palestinian cause, has accused Netanyahu of leading “expansionist and reckless policies” and “trying to spread the war in Gaza across the region.”

Ankara has harshly condemned Haniyeh’s assassination and said Tel Aviv had proven it had no interest in a cease-fire or peace by killing the top negotiator.

Türkiye also accuses Israel of committing genocide with its military campaign in Gaza, which killed at least 39,600 people in the blockaded enclave since Oct. 7.