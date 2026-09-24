The Defense Ministry said Thursday it was closely monitoring military developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and taking measures it deemed necessary to protect the country’s security and interests in the region.

Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press briefing, Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk, spokesperson for the ministry, said developments on the island of Cyprus were being closely followed amid what Ankara described as rising tensions and crises in the wider region.

The ministry addressed recent developments involving the Greek Cypriot administration, including its air defense capabilities.

It said that claims that an air defense system deployed by the Greek Cypriot administration did not pose a direct threat to Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) could not be used to disregard what Ankara described as the security, legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot community.

“The ministry is closely monitoring all developments in the region and taking the necessary measures,” it highlighted.

The ministry added that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) continued training and other activities in international waters and airspace over the Mediterranean.

Officials further addressed Greece’s military activities on islands that are required to maintain a demilitarized status under international agreements.

“Our expectation is that Greece refrain from such activities that could harm peace and stability in the region and comply with its obligations arising from the treaties,” the ministry warned.

Türkiye would continue what the ministry described as its constructive approach favoring good-neighborly relations and dialogue in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, while taking measures to safeguard its rights and interests under international law and protect national security, it added.