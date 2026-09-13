Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Damascus on Sunday for a meeting with Syria’s top diplomat Asaad al-Shaibani. Speaking at a news conference with his counterpart, Fidan said they discussed several matters, including details for a planned inaugural visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in post-Baathist Syria.

Fidan also welcomed the dissolution of SDF (another name for YPG) in the country and its integration to Syria security forces. “It is a precious, important step,” he said.

“Türkiye’s perspective is that Kurdish citizens of Syria will have more prosperity, freedom (in line with SDF’s dissolution),” Fidan said. YPG claimed to fight for autonomy of Kurds in Syria during the Syrian civil war.

“Israel is an actor working to destabilize Syria, it is the biggest obstacle to Syria’s stability. Attack on Abu Zuhur base is an example of Israel’s attack on stability of Syria. Israel systematically targets Syria’s military capacity, indirectly supporting terrorist groups like Daesh,” Fidan also said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...