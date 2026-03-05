Türkiye on Thursday warned against what it described as attempts to undermine the demilitarized status of several Aegean islands, saying it would not allow “fait accompli” actions or disinformation targeting the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said in a statement posted on the social media platform X that the legal status of the Eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese, which were placed under demilitarized status under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty, is clear and not open to debate.

Keçeli said recent statements and claims regarding the status of the islands were unfounded and politically motivated.

“The objective legal status of the Eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese, established under the Treaty of Lausanne and the Paris Peace Treaty, is clear and not subject to discussion,” he said.

The spokesperson accused certain circles of attempting to exploit recent regional developments and of trying to poison Türkiye’s relations with fellow NATO ally Greece.

“It is not surprising that some actors seeking to take advantage of recent developments in our region and attempting to harm our bilateral relations with our NATO ally Greece are once again trying to create a fait accompli,” the statement said.

Keçeli also criticized accusations that Türkiye was acting in a revisionist manner, warning that any steps taken in violation of international law would be considered null and void.

The statement described recent comments contradicting the demilitarized status of the Aegean islands as “unserious, unfortunate and ill-timed.”

Keçeli also referred to the situation in Cyprus, saying Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) are capable of ensuring their own security with the support of Türkiye as a guarantor power.

He said the latest developments in the region underscore the importance of a sincere commitment to peace and stability.

Keçeli called on those making what he described as baseless allegations and disinformation against Türkiye for domestic political purposes to act with restraint and common sense.

The statement comes as two Greek frigates have arrived in waters controlled by the Greek Cypriot administration, according to reports in the Greek Cypriot and Greek media.

While Greece moved to bolster security on the island following recent tensions, the S-class frigates Kimon and Psara, reportedly equipped with anti-drone systems, entered the area this week and are expected to contribute to the administration’s defense, the reports said.

Greek Cypriot media also reported that four Greek F-16 fighter jets previously deployed by Athens have been stationed at the Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos.

The deployments came after a drone struck the nearby British sovereign base at Akrotiri earlier this week, prompting Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides to request additional military support from Greece, the reports said.

On the other hand, Britain’s Defense Ministry said a drone that struck near a Royal Air Force base located in southern Cyprus earlier this week was not launched from Iran.

In a statement, the ministry said it had confirmed that the Shahed-type drone that targeted RAF Akrotiri on the night of March 2 did not originate from Iran. The clarification came after earlier reports linked the incident to Iran’s confrontation with Israel and the United States.

RAF Akrotiri, located in the southern part of the island controlled by the Greek Cypriot administration, was targeted by two Shahed-type drones on March 2, according to British officials.

The incident occurred as tensions in the region rose amid the broader conflict involving Iran, Israel and the U.S.

Britain maintains two sovereign military bases on the Greek side of the split island.