Türkiye’s Defense Ministry warned Thursday that recent statements by NATO allies France and Greece based on what it called “certain scenarios” risk escalating tensions and harming regional peace and stability.

Responding to questions after its weekly press briefing, the ministry noted that remarks targeting Türkiye’s regional role and its place in Europe’s security architecture were not compatible with alliance solidarity.

“Statements made by NATO members France and Greece through certain scenarios increase tension and carry the risk of harming regional peace and stability,” the ministry said. It added that any military alliance being formed in the region against Türkiye would have “no chance of success.”

The ministry said countries seeking security and stability in the coming period would benefit from working with Türkiye, not opposing it.

The remarks came amid reports that French troops could be deployed to the Greek Cypriot administration. The ministry stressed that Türkiye acts in line with international law and prioritizes peace and stability in its region, but added that this does not mean Ankara or the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) would compromise on their national rights and interests.

Security arrangements concerning Cyprus are defined by international agreements, and Türkiye is one of the guarantor countries, the ministry reminded.

It questioned what concrete security need would justify a possible French military deployment to Greek Cyprus, warning that such steps could upset the island’s sensitive balance and raise tensions.

The ministry also warned such moves could create future security risks for the Greek Cypriot administration and called on all parties to avoid actions that could undermine regional stability.

Following the remarks on the possible deployment of French troops to Greek Cyprus, TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel recently criticized the Greek criticized Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides.

According to the Turkish Cypriot news agency TAK, Üstel said Christodoulides’ comments after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron could seriously harm peace and stability on the island.

Üstel said the Greek Cypriot leadership was pursuing a contradictory policy by speaking of a new negotiation process while ignoring the Turkish Cypriot people.

“This contradictory attitude clearly reveals his real intention,” Üstel said.

He stressed that any military presence or military step on the island requires the consent and approval of the Turkish Cypriot people. Any move taken without such approval would be legally invalid under international law, he said.

On the change of command

On the other hand, the ministry commented on a change of command at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya, saying maintaining institutional discipline within the Turkish Armed Forces is essential. It said all procedures were being handled within the framework of relevant regulations.

It had been claimed earlier that commander of the Konya 3rd Main Jet Base was reassigned to headquarters after ordering a fighter jet and helicopter flyover during the Tümosan Konyaspor-Fenerbahçe match.

The commander had flown F-16 fighter jets and Sikorsky helicopters over the stadium to show support for Konyaspor during a match against Fenerbahçe.