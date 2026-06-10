President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday hit at Israel’s expansionism and cooperation with Türkiye’s adversaries.

“Türkiye will respond strongly, clearly against any threat to its sovereignty, rights of Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

Addressing the parliamentary group meeting of ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara, Erdoğan also warned Israel against threatening the security of Syria and Lebanon.

“Security of Damascus, Beirut means Türkiye’s security, we cannot accept fait accompli,” he said.

“We will never allow Israel to achieve its Promised Land plan,” Erdoğan added.

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