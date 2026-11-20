Türkiye welcomed a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) holding Myanmar responsible for genocide against Rohingya Muslims, describing the decision as a turning point for international justice and accountability amid growing calls for its implementation.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry Thursday welcomed the court's ruling in a case brought by Gambia under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The ministry said the court had determined that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine State in 2017 and violated its obligations to prevent and punish genocide.

Ankara, which has supported the case since its inception, described the ruling as a historic recognition of the systematic persecution endured by the Rohingya.

"This historic decision constitutes a turning point in recognizing the systematic persecution suffered by Rohingya Muslims, ensuring justice and establishing accountability," the ministry noted.

Türkiye called on Myanmar to implement the ruling fully and without delay, urging authorities to take concrete measures to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of Rohingya Muslims.

The ministry reaffirmed Ankara's solidarity with the Rohingya community and pledged continued support for international efforts to ensure their safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return to their homeland.

The ruling followed years of legal proceedings initiated by Gambia on Nov. 11, 2019, over Myanmar's military operations against the Rohingya population.

Myanmar's military launched clearance operations in northern Rakhine State in August 2017, triggering widespread violence, including killings, sexual assaults and the destruction of villages.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh, where large numbers remain in refugee camps.

Historic ruling, international response

The ICJ, the United Nations' principal judicial body based in The Hague, Thursday held Myanmar responsible for genocide, marking the first time the court had directly found a state responsible for committing genocide.

Rohingya villages were "systematically destroyed" and replaced with non-Rohingya inhabitants, said the ICJ, ruling that the "only reasonable inference" was that Myanmar intended to destroy the population – a key test for genocide.

The court ordered Myanmar to "allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence" for those who fled the violence.

Judges also told Myanmar it must investigate and punish anyone suspected of committing genocide, providing for compensation to be determined at a later date.

The ruling prompted reactions from governments, international organizations and human rights groups, many of which called for accountability and immediate implementation.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision, emphasizing its binding nature and urging Myanmar to halt violations, hold perpetrators accountable and facilitate the safe return of displaced Rohingya.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk described the ruling as a potential turning point for justice for the Rohingya and the wider Myanmar population.

Türk also called for an end to shipments of military equipment and jet fuel to Myanmar and stressed the importance of restoring Rohingya citizenship rights.

The European Union also urged Myanmar to comply with the ruling and provide reparations to victims, emphasizing that adherence to ICJ judgments is an obligation under international law.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which supported Gambia's legal initiative, also welcomed the decision.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha's successor, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, thanked countries, including Türkiye, for contributing financially to the proceedings.

Calls for accountability

Beyond Türkiye, several countries welcomed the judgment and called for its enforcement.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband described the ruling as historic and announced the expulsion of Myanmar's military attache in London.

He also called for an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the decision.

Gambia's government welcomed the outcome as a victory for international justice, while Justice Minister Dawda Jallow described it as a victory for the Rohingya people.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized the obligation of all states to prevent and punish genocide.

Bangladesh, which hosts hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees, also welcomed the decision as a historic development for international accountability.

Amnesty International described the judgment as a significant moment for survivors and victims' families.

Myanmar's opposition National Unity Government said it respected the court's authority and called for implementation of the ruling.

For Türkiye and other supporters of the case, the decision represents a major step toward accountability for atrocities committed against the Rohingya, while drawing renewed attention to the broader role of international courts in addressing allegations of genocide.

Concerns raised in Israel

Israeli media outlets also examined the possible consequences of the ruling.

Analyses published by Israeli public broadcaster KAN and The Jerusalem Post suggested that the court's reasoning could complicate Israel's legal defense in the proceedings brought by South Africa.

The reports focused particularly on the court's consideration of widespread destruction, inflammatory statements and evidence of physical and psychological harm in determining genocidal intent.

South Africa filed its case against Israel on Dec. 29, 2023, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention during Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The ICJ subsequently issued provisional measures in January, March and May 2024, ordering Israel to take steps to prevent acts prohibited under the convention and address the humanitarian situation.

Israel launched its offensive following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion. Despite an October 2025 cease-fire agreement with Hamas, Israeli forces have continued conducting strikes in Gaza.

Israel's bloody genocide has killed more than 74,400 people, mostly women and children.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a statement Thursday, saying more than 22,000 Palestinian children had been killed and over 45,000 injured in Gaza since October 2023.

More than 11,000 injured children have sustained serious wounds resulting in disabilities, physical deformities and long-term health complications, according to the ministry. It added that more than 71,000 children had lost one or both parents, while approximately 800,000 remained displaced, many without adequate shelter or basic necessities.