Türkiye views PKK’s disarmament in Iraq an irreversible turning point to build a future free from terror, a senior Turkish official said Friday after the group handed over their weapons in a symbolic ceremony in Sulaymaniyah.

“The laying down of arms by PKK militants in Sulaymaniyah, a milestone of the third stage of the ongoing disarmament and decommissioning process, marks a concrete and welcome step toward ending the group’s decades-long campaign of violence,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“We view this development as an irreversible turning point—an opportunity to protect innocent lives and build a future free from terror. Türkiye remains committed to supporting all efforts that prioritize disarmament, stability, and lasting reconciliation in the region,” the official said.

Next steps are now awaited in the terror-free Türkiye initiative that launched culminated in the landmark development.

PKK’s senior members are not expected to be allowed into Türkiye but the lower cadres could be admitted after necessary legal procedures.

Friday’s development is part of a broader five-stage process toward sustainable peace, according to the official, ranging from political to socio-psychological integration.

“Disbandment and decommissioning process will include the supervised and irreversible disarmament and dissolution of the PKK’s armed structures, as seen today in Sulaymaniyah,” the official said.

Legal reintegration will include mechanism for lawful return and justice, ensuring both accountability and stability.

“Socio-psychological integration will include long-term efforts to heal affected communities, promote reconciliation, and support full reintegration into society,” the official noted.