A Turkish court jailed 34 suspects on Tuesday pending trial, including Mersin Mayor Vahap Seçer and two Mersin district mayors, as part of a corruption investigation targeting municipalities in southern Türkiye, while authorities also detained 46 people in a separate municipal corruption probe in the western province of Izmir.

The Mersin Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said 60 suspects were referred to court after being detained in an investigation targeting the Republican People’s Party (CHP)-run Mersin Metropolitan Municipality and the district municipalities of Mezitli and Yenişehir.

A court ordered the pretrial detention of Seçer, Yenişehir Mayor Abdullah Özyiğit and Mezitli Mayor Ahmet Serkan Tuncer, along with senior municipal officials and former department heads. Other suspects were released under judicial supervision.

Authorities launched simultaneous raids on Oct. 1 as part of the investigation, initially detaining 59 suspects before another was later taken into custody.

Investigators said irregularities were identified in 13 direct procurement and tender files involving the Mersin Metropolitan Municipality. Prosecutors allege that Seçer’s approval was included in documents related to the purchases of goods and services under investigation.

Separately, prosecutors said Tuncer is being investigated over allegations that he ordered armed attacks on businesses belonging to people with whom he had disputes. The investigation includes an allegation of managing an armed criminal organization.

The arrests came as authorities carried out a separate operation targeting Bayraklı Municipality and its affiliate Baybel Urban Transformation Inc. in Izmir over allegations of forming a criminal organization, bribery and bid-rigging.

Police detained 46 suspects, including former Bayraklı Mayor Serdar Sandal, after prosecutors issued detention warrants for 48 people. Municipal employees, former executives of municipal companies and business owners were among those targeted.

The Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation was launched after evidence was obtained from Court of Accounts reports, Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) records and technical and physical surveillance.

Prosecutors allege Sandal headed a network involving municipal employees, Baybel executives and company owners that operated in a coordinated and continuous manner.

Investigators said some companies submitting bids for Baybel tenders and direct procurements were linked to each other and that some services were recorded as having been provided despite allegedly being incomplete or never carried out.

Authorities also allege that money paid to contractors was subsequently distributed among companies, with some funds transferred to accounts linked to former Baybel executives and Sandal’s son.

Financial examinations found that alleged irregularities in 2023 and 2024 caused about TL 20.1 million (about $407,000) in public losses, prosecutors said. Investigators also identified about TL 4.6 million in payments allegedly sent by company owners to Bayraklı Municipality employees as bribes.

The allegations in both investigations remain subject to judicial proceedings.