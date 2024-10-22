Türkiye is advancing truth as a weapon against disinformation, contributing to global peace and stability, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday.

"Türkiye plays an active role in crises affecting its region and the global system," Altun said in his speech at the opening of the 61st General Assembly of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) in Istanbul.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Altun said Türkiye aims to raise global awareness of the distortions in the current international system.

He also highlighted the ABU's significance, noting that its 230 members from 65 countries reached 4 billion viewers, making it the world's largest broadcasting union.

He reflected on the ABU's 60-year history, emphasizing its commitment to media freedom and diversity in Asia-Pacific regions.

The director criticized the post-World War II international order for failing to deliver on promises of prosperity and peace, citing ongoing crises like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and violence in Palestine.

"This order has resulted in more bloodshed for humanity," he said, stressing the urgency of creating a new world order.

Addressing the crisis of truth, he argued that disinformation has become pervasive: "The truth itself is our most important weapon against disinformation."

He also called for the ABU to serve as a global truth block in the fight against misinformation.

Highlighting the shifting global power dynamics, he noted that Asia's rising influence is reshaping the future, while the Western-centric model is collapsing.

He asserted that Türkiye is uniquely positioned to engage in global diplomacy, citing its role in securing the grain agreement amid the Russia-Ukraine war and its efforts to address atrocities in Palestine.

Regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization in media, the director recognized these technologies' enormous opportunities, such as faster news production and diverse content formats.

However, he warned of potential risks, such as the spread of disinformation and the dehumanization of communication.

Altun emphasized that human intellect and creativity are still indispensable in journalism and media. "While we must manage the risks of AI, we should also recognize its benefits," he added.

In his closing remarks, Altun invited participants to STRATCOM 2024, a summit focusing on "Artificial Intelligence in Communication: Trends, Traps, and Transformation," which will be held on Dec. 13-14 in Istanbul, emphasizing the need for global collaboration in the pursuit of truth and justice in media.