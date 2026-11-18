President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday vowed that Türkiye would not remain silent in the face of the ongoing suffering in Gaza, warning that worsening winter conditions were deepening the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Speaking at a parliamentary group meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara, Erdoğan drew attention to the plight of Palestinian civilians, particularly children struggling to survive amid falling temperatures and inadequate shelter.

"Even if others turn a blind eye and a deaf ear, we will not remain silent in the face of the oppression in Gaza," Erdoğan underlined.

The president expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions, highlighting the suffering of displaced families and children left without adequate protection from the cold.

"Our hearts cannot bear the sight of those children in Gaza shivering from the cold, without even a tent to shelter under," he said.

Erdoğan also condemned the continued violence against Palestinians, saying killings, assassinations, discrimination and isolation were taking place almost daily before the eyes of the international community.

He criticized the international response to the crisis and called on the Muslim world to engage in self-reflection over its handling of the situation.

"The Islamic world must engage in self-criticism," Erdoğan noted, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and responsibility in addressing the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.