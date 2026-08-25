President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for seeking to perpetuate bloodshed and instability across the region, declaring that Türkiye would not allow his "bloody scenarios" to be carried out.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ahlat, Bitlis, Erdoğan said Türkiye's efforts to promote regional peace and help neighboring countries regain stability were disrupting plans built around conflict and violence.

"We see what kind of bloody scenarios are being drawn up for our region. God willing, we will not allow them to be put into practice," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye would not abandon its neighbors merely because its policies disturbed what Erdoğan described as "murder networks with the blood of innocents on their hands."

"We will not stop supporting our neighbors in getting back on their feet just because murder networks with the blood of innocents on their hands are disturbed by it," he said.

Erdoğan vowed that Ankara would continue pursuing regional peace regardless of opposition or concerns from those whose plans were being disrupted.

"We will not step back from our struggle to establish peace in our region simply because some do not want it, some are concerned or some people's plans are being disrupted," he said.

The president said Türkiye's pursuit of peace was increasingly frustrating those seeking to keep the region trapped in violence.

"As Türkiye seeks peace for everyone in the region, along with its own citizens, the plans of murder networks built on bloodshed and conflict are being disrupted," Erdoğan said.