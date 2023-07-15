President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye will not let July 15 be forgotten, erased from memory, no matter how much time passes.

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the seventh anniversary of July 15 coup attempt in Istanbul's Beylerbeyi district, Erdoğan said the country will always remember the coup attempt and the sacrifices of the people, who bravely opposed it.

He noted that Türkiye has been utilizing all diplomatic, political and intelligence means to find members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and hold them accountable for their crimes.

Türkiye on Saturday marked the seventh anniversary of the failed coup attempt by FETÖ. People flocked to various locations with Turkish flags to commemorate the martyrs. The country marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

"I respectfully commemorate all the brave individuals who selflessly embraced martyrdom, without hesitation, for the preservation of our homeland's security and the well-being of our nation, ranging from our counter-terrorism efforts to operations beyond our borders," Erdoğan said.

"I express my gratitude to all my brothers and sisters who have been honored with the title of veteran, on behalf of my country and nation, and I wish them good health and a prosperous, long life."

Erdoğan also expressed his gratitude to those who took to the streets from the early moments of the coup attempt, standing firm at critical points and not allowing the coup plotters to prevail.

The president said he is praying to God for his mercy upon all "heroes" who became "martyrs" while defending the Turkish state, nation and independence.

Erdoğan also thanked those who prayed for the safety of Türkiye, as well as the "true friends" of the country.

Stating that there are pivotal moments in the history of nations, Erdoğan said: "July 15 is such a milestone for us. It is one of the most significant phases of our thousand-year struggle to make the Anatolian lands our homeland and our 200-year struggle for survival."

"I want to emphasize once again that on the night of July 15, we not only thwarted a bloody and treacherous coup attempt but also wrote a great epic that will be proudly and honorably recounted from generation to generation," he added.

"We declared to the whole world that the national will cannot be taken over by tanks, artillery, rifles, and planes dropping bombs on civilians."

The resistance against the coup attempt is "the pride of the nation" and a "medal of honor," he said.