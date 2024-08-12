Addressing reporters after a central executive committee meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik called for a trial of the “gang of murderers” of Israel’s Netanyahu government. Çelik said Israel was undermining cease-fire efforts to resolve the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Çelik reiterated that France, Germany and the United Kingdom called upon Tel Aviv on Monday to ensure humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, but Israel ignored such calls.

He also slammed Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz who often shares controversial media posts critical of Türkiye and Erdoğan. “He acts like a minister of Hitler. (Israeli officials) compete with each other in hitting new lows in morals," Çelik said.

Israel's relentless genocidal war on Gaza has killed nearly 40,000 people, most of them women and children.

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Ankara has been a fervent critic of Israel's conduct of the war, with Erdoğan repeatedly trading barbs with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last week, Türkiye submitted a bid to join a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) initiated by South Africa. The move is Ankara’s efforts to step up measures against Israel over the assault on Gaza. The declaration details Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and cites Türkiye’s justifications for joining the case, which officials said complies with ICJ precedents and the court’s advisory ruling regarding the Israeli occupation of Palestine.