The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will mark another milestone in its political journey that began on Aug. 14, 2001. The People’s Garden in Ankara, an example of the AK Party government's brainchild to expand public parks, will host the celebrations for the party's 25th anniversary.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who helmed the party throughout the stormy times to the successive victories, will join the celebration.

The celebration will also mark the start of the party’s campaign for the 2028 elections. Thousands of AK Party supporters are expected to turn out for the event.

Evolved from a modest gathering of experienced politicians and newcomers calling themselves the “Movement of the Virtuous,” the party went on a streak of successive election victories for two decades. It is credited with transforming Türkiye in the first two decades of the 2000s, from education and health care to the arts, democracy, human rights, the defense industry and energy.

Nowadays, the party, under the leadership of Erdoğan, is working toward achieving the ambitious "Century of Türkiye" vision, a new set of reforms aimed at enhancing Türkiye’s standing in the world and improving the lives of the Turkish nation in all fields.