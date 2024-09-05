The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) launched the process for a new congress this week. First, after last March’s municipal elections, will be a series of conventions in several provinces as part of a reshuffling of the party’s cadres.

AK Party Deputy Chair Erkan Kandemir says the congress would not be a mere change of names but a change of “point of view and mindset.” “We will manage the process with comprehensive consultations,” Kandemir said.

This will be the party’s eighth congress since its inception 23 years ago and its first since 2021. The party convened an extraordinary congress in October 2023. It is expected to wrap up in May 2025.

The municipal elections proved a challenge for the party, which failed to retake its former strongholds, such as Ankara and Istanbul, from the CHP while losing some mayoral seats to the CHP. President and AK Party Chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has acknowledged shortcomings in the elections and pledged to reshuffle cadres. Some local chairs of the party have already stepped down from their duties in the aftermath of the election losses.

Kandemir told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that the large-scale conventions of the party would begin in October on the district level. He said Erdoğan desired to launch a tour of Anatolia through conventions and he would likely attend 20 conventions in different cities.

He reiterated Erdoğan’s message of “change” during a recent event to mark the party’s 23rd anniversary. “In fact, we are aiming to change the point of view of people and hope to achieve it along with a change in cadres,” he said.

Erdoğan, who pledged a change in the party after losses in the March 31 municipal elections, renewed the pledge at the anniversary event on Aug. 14, saying they would act in line with the spirit of a new era. He urged those in the party “who felt tired” to give up their seats and said they always have a place for new people ready to serve the nation and embrace the values of the party.

Kandemir says the party accumulated talented and efficient human resources over the years, highlighting that it is a major party now with 12 million people. “We have to manage it well. Sociology is changing, (the voter) profile is changing. We will renew our cadres with new colleagues fitting in the profile of each province, each region, with colleagues sharing AK Party’s political views. As a matter of fact, you will see a reflection of change in the society in general within AK Party’s cadres,” he said.

Although it is casually labeled as “Islamist” or “conservative” by its critics, the AK Party became a staple of Turkish politics with its all-embracing politics when it was launched more than two decades ago. Voters who endorsed left-wing or right-wing parties of the yesteryear and were disillusioned with the tumultuous era of unstable coalition governments carried the party to its first victory. In the ensuing years, the party strengthened its ranks with new transfers, including prominent politicians who were once its opponents, including several from its main rival the Republican People’s Party (CHP). Its ties with disadvantaged communities as well as communities who were deprived of their rights by the past governments such as Kurds, cemented the party’s place in politics.

The deputy chair said they do not want to offend anyone while changing the cadres but expand the process and reinforce the ranks. The party is also planning a “training center” in the new congress venue it inaugurated at its headquarters recently. Kandemir said they would provide monthly training sessions for members. The sessions will offer in-depth knowledge of the AK Party’s politics to trainees.

Kandemir stated that they were also exploring alternatives to enrich its human resources. “We are looking to invite new names to the party, not just the names suggested by our colleagues in provincial or district branches but also quality, talented individuals able to influence society,” Kandemir said. The party most recently transferred politicians from the New Welfare Party (YRP) and the Good Party (IP), who formally joined during the anniversary event.