The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is working on a substantial reshuffle at the local level. Party sources say that Deputy Chair Ahmet Büyükgümüş is coordinating the efforts for “field analysis” and evaluating the performance of branches.

The party sources say that the planned change will not be limited to just names, but that a deeper and more fundamental transformation in the organizational structure is being targeted.

The results of the most recent local elections, on-the-ground performance, and the level of engagement established with voters are among the most important factors shaping the process. Sources report that individuals who lack support in the field are being documented through detailed analyses.

Based on the data obtained, reports are prepared and presented by Büyükgümüş to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. If President Erdoğan forms an opinion in favor of change, a search for new chairpersons is initiated for the relevant provinces and districts.

Meanwhile, efforts carried out in line with the directive from the Organization Directorate of the party to recruit new members in provincial and district branches are also being closely monitored. Reports prepared by coordinators and regional heads are regularly submitted to the headquarters. Individuals who have terminated their party membership are contacted one by one to learn their reasons. Issues that can be resolved are addressed, while unresolved matters are directly reflected in the performance evaluations of provincial and district chairpersons.