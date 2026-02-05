A senior official from Türkiye’s ruling party said elections could be brought forward to November 2027 under certain conditions, while rejecting opposition calls for an early vote more than two years ahead of schedule.

Mustafa Elitaş, deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), made the remarks during a public discussion event organized by the Turkish Press Federation.

Elitaş said that from a seasonal and logistical perspective, October or November would be the most suitable period for holding elections, citing weather conditions, school calendars and voter participation. He said November 2027 could be considered an appropriate time if elections were to be brought forward through a constitutional amendment.

Under Türkiye’s current election law, the next general election is scheduled for May 2028, while local elections are due in March 2029.

Elitaş dismissed claims that opposition leader Özgür Özel is genuinely pushing for early elections, arguing that Özel’s public statements have been inconsistent and shaped by internal party dynamics following the 2024 local elections.

Asked about comments by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who previously described calls for early elections as “foolish,” Elitaş said an elected government should not abandon its mandate prematurely.

Elitaş said Türkiye’s political system provides clear legal frameworks for election timing and that any changes would require broad political agreement and constitutional procedures.