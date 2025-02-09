President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to meet members of the central administrative board of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Feb. 17 for what media outlets call a farewell meeting. The AK Party is expected to change cadres in the board and elsewhere after its Grand Congress scheduled for Feb. 23. The capital, Ankara, will host the congress that will conclude months of congresses across the country by the party.

After his return from a three-day Asia trip, Erdoğan will focus on preparations for the congress, the Hürriyet newspaper reported on Sunday. The newspaper reported that Erdoğan would form an intraparty election team and chart a new road map for the party, which enjoyed the longest period of power in the history of the Republic of Türkiye, which switched to genuine multiparty elections in 1950.

Though Erdoğan signaled changes within the party in his earlier speeches, the scope of changes is unclear. Some heads of AK Party’s local branches, including the one in the most populated city, Istanbul, have already handed over chairs to new names, but a wider reshuffle is rumored, including changes in the Cabinet.

The central administrative board will undergo major changes, according to Hürriyet, including new names as co-chairs of the party. The report says names would be picked among those with strong political rhetoric and the ability to generate new party policies.

In a social media post after the Istanbul congress on Friday, Erdoğan said congresses were held in a spirit of solidarity. We have upheld and strengthened our brotherhood without engaging in power struggles or concerns over positions and personal gain. "

Pointing out that the party congresses were held in a manner befitting the AK Party, Erdoğan said: “I am pleased to say that our congresses have taken place in a way worthy of the AK Party, and, by the grace of Allah, our movement has emerged stronger from this challenging marathon. I extend my gratitude to all my brothers and sisters who have worked tirelessly at every level throughout this process, day and night. May Allah bless you all. I wish success to those taking on new roles and thank those passing the torch for their service,” he said.

The party conducts the congress process with the motto of “next-generation politics.” This “next-generation politics” is more visible with significant changes in cadres. About 75% of provincial chairs of the party were replaced, while more than half of district chairs handed over their duties to new names during the process, which began after last year’s municipal elections. Erdoğan had earlier instructed his lieutenants to work on rejuvenation of the cadres. The number of younger members and women in administrative cadres has significantly increased in intraparty reshuffles since last year. The party also seeks to adhere to the rule of having at least 30% of cadres in provincial and district branches be composed of female members.

The AK Party became a staple of Turkish politics with its all-embracing politics when it was launched more than two decades ago. Voters who endorsed left-wing or right-wing parties of the yesteryear and were disillusioned with the tumultuous era of unstable coalition governments carried the party to its first victory. In the ensuing years, the party strengthened its ranks with new transfers, welcoming prominent politicians who were once opponents, including several from its main rival, the Republican People’s Party (CHP). Its ties with disadvantaged communities, as well as communities who were deprived of their rights by the past governments, such as Kurds, cemented the party’s place in politics.

After losing several strongholds to the CHP in the latest municipal elections, Erdoğan acknowledged the party’s shortcomings and announced that they “received the message of the electorate.” He promised changes both in the party’s policies and cadres without deviating from its original political ideology reflected in its name, to govern with justice and attach importance to development.