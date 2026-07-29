As it counts down to its 25th anniversary, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has unveiled a logo featuring symbols of the achievements made during its years in government. The logo highlights both major development projects and historical heritage sites restored to their former glory.

"We are proud to have completed a quarter-century of our blessed journey, launched by our President and Chairman, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the declaration, 'Nothing will ever be the same again,' and of our path of service to our nation. Our slogan for this meaningful milestone, 'A Quarter Century with Our Nation, Türkiye Is Ready for the Future,' emphasizes that, as the AK Party, we have always drawn our strength from our nation and that, with the progress our country has made over the past 25 years, Türkiye is ready for the 'Century of Türkiye' and for the future," the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The party said the logo "brings together under a single visual identity the historic investments, projects and civilizational heritage we have delivered to our country throughout this blessed journey."

The design incorporates special motifs, including both tangible symbols and more abstract, emotional elements.

"The emotional motifs in the design symbolize our party's deep love for the nation and our people-centered approach to public service, while the floral and leaf motifs represent the prosperity, growth and an ever-renewing future nourished by our civilizational roots. The technology motifs reflect the digital transformation, domestic and national innovation championed by the AK Party, and Türkiye's growing global influence in shaping the future," the party said.

The statement added that the projects featured in the logo were selected to represent the sectors in which the party says it has delivered major accomplishments during its years in government.

"In the fields of defense, aviation and space, we included our national combat aircraft Kaan, our domestically developed Gökbey helicopter and the Türksat 6A satellite, the symbol of our independence in space. In transportation and infrastructure, the logo features Istanbul Airport, realized under the vision of our President; the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, connecting the continents; the Northern Marmara Motorway, which transformed transportation; and our high-speed rail projects linking our cities.

"In energy and natural resources, the Fatih drilling ship, the symbol of our independent exploration efforts in the Blue Homeland, and the engineering marvel Yusufeli Dam stand out.

"In domestic industry and technology, the logo features Togg, which turned our nation's half-century dream into reality. In urban development, housing and health care infrastructure, Housing Development Administration (TOKI) housing projects, through which millions of citizens have become homeowners, and Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital represent our understanding of the social state.

"In the fields of culture, civilization and religious architecture, the logo includes the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, our historic heritage reopened for worship after our nation broke its chains, and the Büyük Çamlıca Mosque, one of the new symbols of our civilization. Alongside all these projects and services, our glorious national flag occupies a distinguished place in the logo as the symbol of our national sovereignty and independence," the AK Party said in the statement.