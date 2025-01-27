Türkiye’s expanding naval power and the “Blue Homeland” maritime doctrine have drawn attention in Greece again, with media and officials expressing concerns about what they perceive as potential threats to regional sovereignty. Greek media outlet Pentapostagma recently published a report warning that Türkiye’s naval advancements could challenge Greece’s position in the Aegean Sea.

The report highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to strengthen its naval capabilities, emphasizing ongoing projects to build 29 vessels, including submarines, destroyers and an aircraft carrier. These additions will expand the Turkish navy’s fleet to 209 ships, enhancing its presence in the Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Seas.

Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), was quoted in the report as saying the naval projects symbolized Türkiye’s maritime strength. “These vessels represent our nation’s determination and capability on the global stage,” Görgün said. “Türkiye is steadily advancing toward becoming a strong maritime power, demonstrating both deterrence and influence.”

The Pentapostagma report also featured commentary from maritime analyst Suha Çubukçuoğlu, who said Türkiye’s naval developments reflect a broader strategic shift. “This not only changes the regional balance of power but also positions Türkiye as a significant maritime actor capable of extending its influence beyond critical areas like the Aegean,” Çubukçuoğlu said.

The roots of Türkiye’s naval expansion are tied to the “Blue Homeland” doctrine, a maritime strategy introduced by Turkish naval officers in 2006 and later adopted by the government. The doctrine aims to expand Türkiye’s control over surrounding waters and maritime resources, which has been a source of disputes with Greece in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, Greece’s Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who is known for his hawkish statements against Türkiye, criticized the Blue Homeland policy in a statement on social media. “Twenty years ago, claims like Blue Homeland did not exist,” Dendias said. “It is a neo-imperialist and neo-Ottoman vision that violates international law and threatens Greece’s sovereignty. Such claims will never materialize,” he claimed.

Greek media have also pointed to Türkiye’s growing defense industry as a factor in the country’s increased naval capabilities. In the news report, defense analyst Sine Özkaraşahin noted that domestically produced systems now make up 75% to 80% of Türkiye’s military inventory, a significant shift from two decades ago, when the country relied heavily on U.S. and NATO suppliers.

The report also noted that Türkiye’s advancements in shipbuilding have drawn international interest, with other nations purchasing naval vessels from Turkish manufacturers.