Greece said on Monday that it had “successfully intercepted” Turkish aircraft that it claimed had breached its national airspace during Türkiye’s Blue Homeland exercise in the Aegean Sea earlier this month.

“The Greek Air Force carried out its first operational interception mission with upgraded F-16 Viper aircraft, responding to a breach of national airspace by Turkish aircraft,” a report in the Greek City Times said.

The incident, which unfolded during Türkiye’s Blue Homeland exercise, coincided with an increase in unauthorized air activity, the report said, claiming the episode involved “more serious breaches” than daily violations of air traffic, including two instances of national airspace violations.

It accused two Turkish ATR-72 maritime patrol helicopters, used for surveillance and transport purposes, rather than fighter jets, for the breach.

Two F-16 Viper jets “scrambled” to respond to the Turkish aircraft, according to the report, which said the Greek defense system’s intercept highlights the “escalating airspace tensions” in the region.

But Defense Minister Yaşar Güler during the exercise said Türkiye wishes to see the Mediterranean and Aegean seas as a “region of stability and prosperity.”

“However, attempts to present Türkiye’s determination to protect its rights and interests in the Blue Homeland as ‘historical expansionism and aggression’ are a futile effort to negate Türkiye’s rights granted by international law,” Güler said.

The Blue Homeland military exercise took place in Türkiye’s territorial waters on Jan. 9, including 90 naval vessels, 50 aerial vehicles and 20,000 military personnel, as well as 28 armed UAVs, several locally made ships, seven submarines, seven uncrewed naval vehicles, 31 military jets and 17 helicopters.

The exercise, returning from a two-year hiatus, made waves in Greek media, which viewed it as a show of force, especially in the Aegean Sea where Greek maritime border claims often clash with Türkiye.

"Blue Homeland" is also the name of a doctrine conceived by two former Turkish naval officers. The doctrine encompasses Türkiye’s maritime jurisdictions, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, which align with United Nations resolutions.

Güler said the term “Blue Homeland” is a “reflection of Türkiye’s defensive willpower in its seas and a reflection of its determination within the framework of international law.”

“Everyone, chiefly our neighbor, must rest assured that Türkiye approaches the rapprochement with Greece in line with this principle because we believe making a solution-oriented, honest and constructive relationship with our neighbor permanent will benefit both countries,” the minister added.

Ankara and Athens seek to improve relations after years of hostilities, but maritime jurisdictions remain a thorny issue. Countries that came close to an all-out war in the 1990s over the Aegean Sea remain vigilant, with Türkiye concentrating on developing a domestic defense industry. Greece relies on foreign partners to boost its defenses.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who faces accusations of undermining reviving ties with Türkiye, recently said that the country faced a “real war threat” from Türkiye as he defended almost doubling the defense expenditures of Greece approved by the country’s parliament last month.

Greece is also set to strengthen its rocket artillery capabilities with the planned purchase of Israeli-made PULS multiple rocket launcher systems.

Enhancing its missile artillery capabilities has been identified as a key priority for the Hellenic Armed Forces in 2025, with the political and military leadership expected to present the program for parliamentary approval by the end of the first quarter, according to the Kathimerini daily.

Ankara has repeatedly warned its neighbor against entering an arms race with Türkiye, particularly on building a military presence on the disputed Aegean islands since the 1960s, in violation of postwar treaties.

Greece's purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and the upping of defense budgets are meant to counter the protection of Turkish interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Though they bolstered their defenses, Türkiye and Greece still count on a full thaw in relations.