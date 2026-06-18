Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) expelled more people associated with former chairman Özgür Özel while the ousted leader renewed pledge to fight in the party against reinstated chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. A new war of the words between two men was the latest chapter in the CHP’s “absolute nullification” drama amplified by a court verdict last month.

The latest disciplinary measures came after a meeting of the party’s executive board, with CHP spokesperson Müslim Sarı announcing that six current and former provincial chairpersons would face disciplinary proceedings with a request for expulsion from the party.

According to party officials, the disciplinary referrals are linked to allegations surrounding a legal dispute over the legitimacy of the party’s previous congress, known in Turkish political circles as the “mutlak butlan” case.

Those referred to the disciplinary board include Erzurum Provincial Chairman, Bursa Provincial Chairman, Bitlis Provincial Chairman, former Mardin Provincial Chairman, former Istanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik and former Batman Provincial Chairman.

The party also removed several provincial officials from their positions, further widening divisions between the CHP leadership and factions critical of the party headquarters.

The developments follow disciplinary action taken last week against nine CHP lawmakers, who were referred to the party’s disciplinary board with a request for expulsion.

The CHP has been grappling with an internal leadership crisis since a court ruling invalidated the results of a previous party congress, fueling competing claims over who holds legitimate authority within the party.

The dispute has also triggered calls for an extraordinary party congress. Organizers seeking such a gathering said they collected notarized signatures from hundreds of party delegates and submitted them to party headquarters this week.

Following the submission, provincial leaders held a joint news conference urging the party leadership to convene an extraordinary congress within 10 days.

Eskişehir Provincial Chairman Talat Yalaz said opponents of the current leadership would pursue legal remedies if the request is rejected.

Party officials said the signatures were being reviewed internally before a final decision is announced.

Meanwhile, the CHP’s High Disciplinary Board is expected to meet Thursday to review appeals filed by the nine lawmakers who were suspended from party activities pending disciplinary proceedings.

Party insiders expect the appeals to be rejected, although no official decision has yet been announced.

Speaking after meetings with provincial officials, Özgür Özel called on CHP supporters to stand behind provincial organizations whose leaders were removed from office.

“We invite all CHP members to support their provincial organizations,” Özel said, pledging solidarity with local party branches affected by the recent decisions.

Kılıçdaroğlu, meanwhile, issued a strongly worded statement criticizing the party’s direction and accusing unnamed figures of undermining the CHP’s institutional identity.

In remarks released Wednesday, he said foreign policy should not be used as a domestic political tool and described the CHP as a foundational institution of the Turkish Republic.

“The Republican People’s Party is not the playground of any individual or of those seeking to influence delegates through backroom deals; it embodies the independent will of the Turkish nation and state,” Kılıçdaroğlu stressed.

The dispute has fueled speculation about the future of the opposition movement.

In a television interview, Özel addressed reports that a new political party could be established if disputes surrounding the CHP’s congress are not resolved before the judicial process concludes.

Özel said opposition figures must prepare for all political scenarios, including the possibility of an early election.

“If an early election is called and the party remains in its current condition, we must be ready with alternatives,” he said.

Reiterating his call for an extraordinary party congress, Özel criticized the party leadership for what he described as efforts to block the process.

“The delegates have submitted their request and we want to hold this congress. If the congress cannot be held, then let the election board make that decision. At least I would know where to file my objection and take the matter to the Supreme Election Council,” he said.

Özel accused the leadership of deliberately obstructing the process, calling it “an act of political usurpation.”

Moreover, CHP Gaziantep lawmaker Hasan Öztürkmen claimed that the expenditures were directed toward certain television channels, newspapers and social media accounts that he said had supported the current party leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Öztürkmen said the figures were based on information allegedly provided by a CHP deputy chairman serving as the party’s treasurer.

“According to the latest information we have received, TL 755 million (about $16M) were paid to certain television channels, newspapers and social media accounts during 2024, 2025 and the first four months of 2026,” Öztürkmen said.