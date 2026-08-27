Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has referred 49 members to disciplinary proceedings over allegations that they worked for another political party while remaining members of the CHP, party spokesperson Müslim Sarı said Wednesday.

The decision was made during meetings of the CHP’s Central Executive Board (MYK) and Party Assembly (PM) chaired by party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu at the party’s headquarters in Ankara.

Sarı said the party had previously warned that working for another political party while remaining within the CHP would be considered both unethical and subject to disciplinary rules.

“Today, at our party assembly, we referred a group of our colleagues to disciplinary proceedings with a request for precautionary measures,” Sarı said, adding that some had previously served in senior party bodies, including the Party Assembly and High Disciplinary Board.

The party said 49 members were referred to disciplinary proceedings, including former CHP Secretary-General Selin Sayek Böke, Aylin Nazlıaka, Yalçın Karatepe and Ilhan Cihaner.

Sarı said the party assembly also reviewed requests for reinstatement from former members on a case-by-case basis and approved the return of a group of people under the relevant provisions of the party’s bylaws.

He also announced that the CHP would begin its congress process in September, with a timetable expected to be released for internal party contests.

Separately, Sarı welcomed the integration of the YPG terror group into the Syrian army, describing the development as a positive step for Syria and Türkiye’s security.

“We welcome the process of the YPG joining the Syrian army. We find it right. We regard it as good news,” Sarı noted.

He said maintaining Syria’s unitary state structure, ensuring representation of all communities and preserving a single Syrian state were important for Türkiye’s national security.

The U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group announced Tuesday that its so-called autonomous administration and all its military and civilian structures have been dissolved.

Sarı also dismissed speculation that Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş could leave the CHP to join the New Party (YP).

“Mansur Bey has decided to conduct politics within the institutional identity of the CHP,” Sarı said, adding that party officials remained in regular contact with the mayor.

“There is no issue or problem between us,” he added.

Another name rumored to be considering a move to Özgür Özel's newly established New Party was Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, who is still a member of the CHP.

Özel repeatedly mentioned Yavaş in speeches ahead of the YP’s establishment, describing him as a key supporter.