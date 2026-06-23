Spiralling debts and mismanagement engulf municipalities run by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) since the 2024 elections.

CHP’s populist discourse granted the party first genuine wins in decades in the municipal elections but municipalities failed to follow up this with public services. Under the administration of now ousted chair Özgür Özel, CHP sought to break the curse of two decades of defeat to ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) by pledging a more prosperous Türkiye to the electorate disillusioned with rising cost of living. But economic pledges are nowhere to be seen in the municipal services. Instead, financial woes are piling up.

Most CHP-run municipalities fail to pay the municipal employees properly, leading to strikes. Municipal workers complain that irregular payments and in some cases, absence of payments, force them to withdraw loans.

Çiğli, a district of CHP stronghold Izmir, is among the worst faring municipalities in terms of financial and human resources management. The municipality fired 147 workers after the 2024 elections without paying compensation and for at least five months, did not pay salaries of most workers. Protests by workers have been common in the past two years while suicide of a worker, a father of three who was fired without compensation made the headlines.

Other districts of Izmir are no different. In Karşıyaka, workers complaining lack of payment went on strike for days. In Buca, workers tried to storm the city hall to protest unpaid wages. A strike by garbage collectors employed by the municipality had triggered a pollution crisis in the district last year. Konak municipality was also rocked with strikes by workers over unpaid wages.

CHP has managed to win the 2024 vote in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, an AK Party stronghold and took over the municipality debt-free. However, in two years, a debt crisis took hold in the municipality, forcing it to skip even pensions of retired workers. Newly retired personnel complain they were not paid severance pay for months. Unable to pay salaries, the municipality decided to sell four properties it owned. Similarly, the Eyüpsultan municipality of Istanbul where AK Party lost to CHP in 2024, suffer from financial woes and last year, the municipality told workers that it can only pay a fraction of their wages due to economic problems.