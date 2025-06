A court in the capital of Ankara on Monday adjourned a hearing on allegations of vote-buying in a past election in the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to Sept. 8. The decision is a temporary relief for the party’s chair, Özgür Özel, whose associates are accused of manipulating and bribing delegates to vote for him in the intraparty election held in November 2023.

