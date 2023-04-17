The Presidency's Directorate of Communications launched a series of panels in New York and Washington D.C. Monday, focusing both on the Feb. 6 earthquakes that rocked Türkiye and relations between Türkiye and the United States.

The first panel entitled “Disaster Diplomacy: Recoding International Solidarity for a Resilient World” was set to be held in Washington, D.C.

Under the coordination of the directorate, a delegation consisting of members of Parliament, officials from public institutions and organizations, and academics who are experts in their fields will conduct public diplomacy activities in the U.S. regarding the earthquakes dubbed "disaster of the century." The "Disaster of the Century Exhibition" will also be displayed at the U.S. Congress.

The chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Industry, Trade, Energy, Natural Resources, Information and Technology, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Konya deputy Ziya Altunyaldız; Deputy Director of Communications Associate Professor Çağatay Özdemir; and Professor Orhan Tatar, director-general of the earthquake and risk reduction at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) will participate in the program. The event will address the topics of disaster diplomacy, humanitarian diplomacy in natural disasters, the effects of natural disasters on international relations, Türkiye-U.S. relations, as well as the historical facts regarding the 1915 incidents involving deaths within the Armenian community in the Ottoman era.

Professor Çağrı Erhan and professor Nurşin Ateşoğlu Güney, members of the Presidential Security and Foreign Policy Council; associate professor Kılıç Buğra Kanat, research director at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) in Washington D.C.; and Şuay Nilhan Açıkalın, a faculty member at Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University are also among the members of the delegation.

Another panel entitled "Humanitarian Diplomacy in Natural Disasters: An Indispensable Necessity" will be held on April 19 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, while the two-session panel "The Effects of Natural Disasters on International Relations" will be held on April 20 at the Turkish House (Türkevi) nearby.

The panels will emphasize the significance of cooperation, solidarity and humanitarian diplomacy during natural disasters and humanitarian crises. Turkish and international experts in their respective disciplines will share their perspectives at the panels to discuss initiatives that will provide global solutions to global problems and mechanisms to facilitate cooperative action in forming a shared mindset.

In addition, the Directorate of Communications will hold a two-session panel discussion titled "A Call to Truth: Historical Facts of 1915 Events" on April 21 at the Turkish House in New York City. In the sessions titled "The Instrumentation of History for Political Reasons" and "The Role of Disinformation in the Spread of Armenian Claims," historians, legal professionals, authors, journalists, and security and foreign policy experts will address the historical facts surrounding the events of 1915 in depth.

The panel intends to explain to the international public Türkiye's historical arguments regarding the events of 1915 – about which the country was most exposed to disinformation and black propaganda – in the context of international law. The panel comes ahead of what the Armenian community calls the "April 24 anniversary" of the events.

Türkiye's position on the 1915 events is that the death of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties, many of which occurred during massacres by militaries and militia groups on both sides.

The mass arrests of prominent Ottoman Armenian politicians, intellectuals and other community members suspected of links with separatist groups, harboring nationalist sentiments and being hostile to the Ottoman rule were rounded up in the then-capital Istanbul on April 24, 1915, commemorated as the beginning of later atrocities.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties. Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia plus international experts to tackle the issue.

U.S. President Joe Biden, unlike his predecessors who largely shied away from calling the incidents "genocide," used this term in 2021 to the chagrin of Türkiye. With the acknowledgment, Biden followed through on a campaign promise he made a year ago. Mainly hailing from Ottoman Armenians, Armenians in the U.S. constitute significant communities on East Coast and in California.

The delegation will visit institutions and organizations such as the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the World Bank, the United Nations, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the program.

The delegation will meet with members of the Congressional Caucus on U.S.-Turkish Relations and Turkish Americans, along with Turkish and international press members residing in the United States, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and the Turkish and Azerbaijani diasporas.

The meetings will focus on elevating relations between Türkiye and the United States, evaluating opportunities for cooperation in various fields, and the significance of fostering ties for both the region and the two countries.