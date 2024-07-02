Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki announced Monday that he submitted his resignation due to health problems.

In a message posted on X, Özhaseki said he is honored to have served Türkiye as the Mayor of Kayseri in the 1990s, followed by his duty as a lawmaker from the province.

“During my tenure [as minister], it has been an honor to walk on the same path as our President,” the minister said, adding that he proudly undertook the responsibility to heal the wounds of the devastating twin earthquakes last year and is thankful that they have made great progress in this regard.

However, the ministry noted that he tendered his resignation due to personal health problems and would continue to serve people in a soon-to-be-established family foundation as much as his health condition allows him.

Özhaseki ended his message by thanking President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for putting his trust in him.

The experienced Justice and Development Party (AK Party) politician served as the environment minister under Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and was replaced by Murat Kurum. He was reappointed by Erdoğan again in June 2023.