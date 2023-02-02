In the snowy terrain and dry lands of the eastern Turkish province of Kars, members of powerful armies of the region and Europe convened for a two-week international winter military exercise starting last month.

Starting on Jan. 18, Winter Exercise 2023 had 16 participants from friendly and allied countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Germany and the U.K. The exercise officially ends Friday.

A view of the military exercise, in Kars, eastern Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

On Thursday, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, along with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze, attended the distinguished observer day of the exercise. A total of 2,113 personnel took part in the exercise, and over 650 vehicles and 860 weapons were used.

The aim of the exercise was to ensure cooperation and coordination in the execution of combined and joint operations, test the combat capabilities of the units, including firing in deep snow and severe cold, and improve the synchronization of firing and maneuvering by simulating the battlefield in all its dimensions. Other purposes included improving the level of training in settlements, shelter, subsistence, supply and maintenance activities in the field and boosting survival capability in winter conditions, and ensuring the operation of command and control systems in winter conditions. The exercise aimed to develop individual and collective training, provide commanders with the opportunity to lead and manage their units in winter conditions and improve joint training of the troops with the forces.

A view of the military exercise, in Kars, eastern Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

The winter exercises in Kars are held every two years.

Azerbaijani tank troop commander Lt. Nicat Isgenderli told Anadolu Agency (AA) that taking part in the exercises with his Turkish brothers filled him with "pride."

"The weather was cold here, but it’s not important for us. Our love and bond with Türkiye warm it," said Isgenderli. He added that they learned how to maneuver tanks in difficult conditions, like during foggy and smoky weather, saying: "The exercise was very beneficial for us."