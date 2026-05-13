The “Grand Convention of Turkish Youth” will be a major occasion for Turkish nationalists. The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Idealists’ Club Foundation of Education and Culture, an affiliate of the party, will host the event in Ankara on May 19, an official holiday marked as the Day of Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

The government ally MHP is the oldest nationalist party in Türkiye, while the Idealists’ Club is an entity mostly populated with younger supporters of the MHP. In the past, the party and the club were unfairly accused of inciting violence, and they have sought to reinvent their image in recent years.

The convention will be an opportunity to showcase the values of next-generation nationalists. Its highlights will be “Göktay 1” and “Göktay 2,” two race cars developed by the Idealists’ Clubs in Izmir and Bursa, and personally named by MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, and “Türkan,” an unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the members of the clubs.

Ahmet Yiğit Yıldırım, chairperson of the Idealists’ Club Foundation of Education and Culture, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that they would test drive the vehicles for the first time at the convention. “Our friends will make us prouder in the future too and will represent Turkish youth with these projects, which will be promoted abroad. They will prove what Turkish youth are capable of in the fields of science, technology and defense. Our leader (Bahçeli) yearns for a disciplined youth with passion for the homeland, with morals and national conscience,” he said.

Stating that the convention will be the scene of a historic meeting that will showcase the intellectual, technological and moral aspirations of Turkish youth, Yıldırım recalled that the "Turkish Youth Workshop" will be organized prior to the convention. He said that many topics regarding the future of youth, such as education, technology, culture, national identity, the Turkish world, digital transformation, family structure and the fight against addiction, were addressed in the workshop together with academics and experts.

"Our goal here was to establish a youth structure that doesn't just talk, but produces ideas, develops solutions and shapes the future. We will also share the final declaration of the workshop report we prepared with the public on the day of the convention. In this sense, the technology and innovation fair held as part of our convention, one of its greatest steps, is also of great importance. Because we are directing the energy of our youth not to the streets, but to the future. We want them to be a generation that produces, develops and provides direction,” he said.