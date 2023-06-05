President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reshuffled his Cabinet and post of vice president, save for two ministries, following his election victory in the May 28 runoff. New ministers were handed over their positions by their predecessors over the weekend and on Monday. The Cabinet will have its first meeting on Tuesday.

The government has several pressing issues, including measures to curb inflation and rising food prices and rent. Its focus will also be on Sweden’s NATO membership, subject to Ankara’s approval.

Meanwhile, with changing ministers, upper echelons of the bureaucracy are also expected to be reshuffled, with new deputy ministers and other new names likely to be appointed by new ministers.