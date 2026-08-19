Türkiye on Wednesday marked World Humanitarian Day by stressing the need to protect United Nations personnel and humanitarian workers and ensure the rapid, safe and unhindered delivery of aid to people in need, with officials drawing particular attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a statement marking Aug. 19, which was designated World Humanitarian Day by the U.N. General Assembly in 2008, the Foreign Ministry underscored the importance of safeguarding humanitarian personnel working in conflict zones.

The ministry said the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, at a time when a record number of humanitarian workers have been killed while carrying out their duties, demonstrates the critical importance of the principles represented by World Humanitarian Day, including the responsibility to save lives and protect civilians and aid workers.

“On the occasion of Aug. 19 World Humanitarian Day, we commemorate with gratitude U.N. personnel and humanitarian workers who lost their lives after being targeted while carrying out their duties,” the ministry noted.

Türkiye will continue working to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in need in Gaza and other parts of the world in line with its “people-centered foreign policy,” it added.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also marked the day, saying the international community was going through a period in which the “global conscience” was being severely tested.

Duran pointed to Gaza, where tens of thousands of people, many of them women and children, have been killed and access to basic necessities remains severely restricted, while humanitarian workers have also been targeted.

“Wherever they may be in the world, we will continue to stand with those facing oppression and extend a helping hand to those in need,” Duran said.

He also thanked humanitarian workers who put human life above all else and expressed hope for a world where humanitarian assistance is not obstructed, civilians are protected and justice is upheld.

Through its state and non-state organizations and institutions Türkiye has been a leading international donor of humanitarian assistance. Turkish assistance has been delivered to across five continents through operations coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The assistance, including providing food, shelter, medical supplies, financial assistance and search and rescue equipment to regions affected by wars and natural disasters, has reached to more than 85 countries and communities worldwide.

Among these operations, Gaza has been the largest recipient of Turkish international humanitarian assistance, where AFAD has coordinated the delivery of 109,332 tons of aid through 14 aircraft and 21 ships following Israeli attacks on the enclave.

In addition, AFAD dispatched 25 "Kindness Trains" carrying 11,739 tons of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan, alongside six cargo flights; in Sudan, six ships delivered 10,206 tons of aid and 30,000 tents, while Pakistan received 9,079 tons of humanitarian assistance. Additional shipments included 3,000 tons of aid to Somalia and 730 tons to Lebanon.

Nearly 15,000 humanitarian aid trucks have also crossed into Syria, making it one of Türkiye's largest long-term relief operations.

More recent disaster response missions have included 30 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Venezuela following the powerful earthquakes that struck the country in June. The shipment, transported aboard two military cargo aircraft, included 275 tents and 7 tons of medical supplies. Türkiye also supported Spain after severe flooding by sending 250 large-capacity waste containers and two street-cleaning vehicles to assist recovery efforts.

Alongside AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and other Turkish humanitarian organizations have expanded Türkiye's global relief efforts. Kızılay said it reached 32.9 million people worldwide in 2025, including 11.2 million people abroad, delivering more than 20,000 tons of humanitarian aid and over 10 million hot meals in Gaza while continuing operations in Syria, Sudan, Afghanistan, Niger and Uganda.

During Ramadan 2026, Kızılay carried out humanitarian operations in 21 countries, providing iftar and sahur meals, food packages and emergency relief. In Gaza alone, it served 60,000 people daily through soup kitchens, while its 21st "Ship of Goodness" delivered aid to Egypt's al-Arish Port for onward transport into the enclave. The organization also distributed assistance in Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq and Syria.

Meanwhile, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation announced Ramadan aid programs spanning 66 and 86 countries.

Kızılay also dispatched 48 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran in April after receiving a request from the Iranian Red Crescent. The four-truck convoy carried shelter materials, hygiene kits and trauma supplies for civilians affected by ongoing attacks, with the organization saying further assistance would continue in line with humanitarian needs.