Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson on Wednesday highlighted Ankara’s support for cease-fire and peace in the in the U.S.-Israel-Iran war as he slammed “unjust attacks.”

“We see a systematic action where civilian infrastructure is also targeted and this constitutes a crime. The right way forward now is ensuring cease-fire and setting up a negotiations table for peace,” Ömer Çelik told reporters after an executive committee meeting of the party chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

He stressed that the outlook in the war was “truly horrible” and the region faced a tremendous chaos.

Ankara has so far maintained a neutral stance in the war and has joined efforts to find a diplomatic solution. It has also shot down four missiles fired from Iran since last month. Tehran has denied targeting Türkiye deliberately and warned of false flag operations.

As part of NATO efforts to bolster the country's air defenses, an additional Patriot missile defense system is to be deployed in the southern province of Adana.

Çelik also warned against attempts to “turn away the attention from Gaza” where Israel has continued daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in force since Oct. 10, 2025, killing 709 Palestinians and injuring 1,928 others.

The cease-fire was meant to end a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza, which left more than 72,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, and caused massive destruction to 90% of civilian infrastructure.

Çelik underlined Türkiye’s condemnation of Israel’s ban on access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and “Zionist Israel’s attempt to copy what it did in Gaza in the West Bank and Lebanon.”

Israeli authorities also continue to bar Muslims from Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, for the fourth consecutive week, keeping it closed since late February under emergency measures linked to the war with Iran.

Settler attacks in the West Bank have escalated in recent weeks, with eight Palestinians reportedly killed by occupier gunfire since late February, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in hundreds of settlements across the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem. Occupiers carry out frequent attacks on Palestinians that rights groups said aim to displace them forcibly.

Violent attacks have intensified across the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, encompassing killings, demolitions, displacement, and occupier expansion.

Israel has also been under fire since Knesset approved on Monday a controversial law imposing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners in a move widely condemned as “discriminatory” and “dehumanizing.”