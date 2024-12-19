Türkiye’s “National Security Policy Document,” colloquially known as the “Red Book,” is getting its long-awaited update, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.

Since the start of the year, the Office of the Secretary-General of the National Security Council has been in touch with ministries and relevant institutions for input into the document.

A secret meeting chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz with top security measures earlier in December tackled the changes planned for the "Red Book" in detail.

The changes will be presented at the next National Security Council (MGK) meeting, convened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The document, once termed the “secret constitution” for its influence on state affairs, primarily serves as a guideline for future security policies of the country or amendments to existing policies.

It covers threats to Türkiye’s existence and policies to tackle them, namely, counterterrorism measures and measures against domestic and foreign threats.

The “Red Book” is occasionally updated based on changing threats, though discussions about it are rarely publicized. In September 2019, authorities announced that the latest version of the document was discussed and approved at a meeting of the MGK.

The MGK had been dominated for decades by top military brass in the country, which suffered from multiple military coups, and was often a platform where generals issued ultimatums to civilian politicians.

Under the leadership of Erdoğan, the MGK shed its militaristic image, though generals still attend the meetings. However, the president, as commander-in-chief and with more authority under the country’s new executive presidential system, sets the agenda instead of soldiers who, for decades, promoted a self-styled military tutelage.

Turkish media earlier reported that the "Red Book" was previously updated in 2010.

The document has also been instrumental in changes in Ankara's foreign policy.

Türkiye, which pursues peace diplomacy and raised its profile in recent years as a key diplomatic actor in international affairs, took steps to normalize relations with several countries, including its neighbors.

The "Red Book" update will likely reset the country’s stance in relations with certain countries.