Far-right riots that gripped the United Kingdom put communities on alert across the country. The British Turkish Association (BTA) issued a call Monday for unity and prudence to the Turkish community living in the U.K. following a series of violent incidents perpetrated by the extremists.

In a statement, BTA President Murat Şükrü Acar emphasized the importance of maintaining social peace and harmony, urging the community to resist provocations. He expressed deep concern over the recent alarming events that have unfolded in various cities across the U.K. Highlighting the tragic incidents in Southport and the ensuing far-right violence, Acar noted that these actions had instilled a sense of unrest and insecurity among the community. "These are difficult times, and the significance of unity and solidarity cannot be overstated," he said. He noted that Prime Minister Keir Starmer and government officials are taking substantial measures to curb such violence and uphold social order. Acar also pointed out that the police are intensifying security efforts nationwide to prevent new incidents, but he stressed that the Turkish community also bears significant responsibilities during this period. "Every community member should be prudent against such provocations, and we must unite," he said. "Let us remember that as long as we act together, it will be easier to overcome such threats.” "To protect our social peace and harmony, we must act in unity without falling for provocations," he added.

A storm of anti-Muslim disinformation on social media has fueled Islamophobic and far-right violence in the aftermath of a fatal stabbing in the northern English seaside town of Southport on July 29 in which three young girls were killed. False reports spread by extremist far-right social media accounts claimed the suspect was a Muslim and a migrant, which was echoed in the mob's Islamophobic vitriolic chants. The violence marked some of the worst rioting the U.K. has seen in recent years. According to the latest numbers, more than 400 people have been arrested by the police for involvement in violent riots across the country over the last several days.