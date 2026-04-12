Few people in Türkiye were familiar with Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of Ugandan Armed Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni. It all changed after a series of tweets he fired up over the past two days.

The general, who fashioned out his tweets with occasional all caps like U.S. President Donald Trump, threatened to cut off all ties with Türkiye and asked for $1 billion from the country as well as “most beautiful wife” within one month in now-deleted rants on Twitter.

Many on Turkish social media wondered the reasoning behind tweets while Ankara has been quiet on Kainerugaba.

Within hours, Turks flooded his social media accounts with insults and some even called him to dare to attack Türkiye.

A Twitter user pointed out that Uganda’s gross domestic product (GDP) was smaller than Izmir, Türkiye’s third-largest city while another social media user said that Uganda “with its two tanks and 5,000 pistols” cannot threaten Türkiye.

Turkish Foreign Ministry did not comment on the tweets while Kainerugaba posted another tweet on Saturday, saying he loved Turkish people despite “insults.” He also retweeted Adonia Ayebare, who tweeted that general’s tweets were reflection of “dissatisfaction with the way Uganda’s serious concerns have been handled.”

“There should be no cause for alarm,” Ayebare assured.