United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR chief Barham Salih, joined by Türkiye’s Presidency of Migration Management head Hüseyin Kök, visited the Öncüpınar Border Crossing in Kilis to review Türkiye’s voluntary return process for Syrians.

The Presidency of Migration Management stated that voluntary returns for Syrians under temporary protection proceed transparently with UNHCR involvement, in full compliance with international standards.

The high commissioner reviewed the facilities and processes at the Voluntary Return Center, where systems ensure efficient, orderly, and dignified border crossings.

Kök highlighted that procedures from registration to departure are designed with full respect for human dignity.

Syrian applicants can submit requests from their provinces via online appointments, often processed the same or next day at provincial migration directorates, eliminating border delays.

Voluntary returns from Türkiye commenced in 2016 and surged following developments in Syria on Dec. 8, 2024.

Türkiye has long hosted one of the world’s largest refugee populations under temporary protection and continues to support these voluntary, safe, and dignified returns.

As of early 2026, official figures from the Ministry of Interior and UNHCR indicate that over 600,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned since December 2024, with the total since 2016 exceeding 1.3 million.