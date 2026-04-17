United Nations officials and Turkish lawmakers highlighted expanding cooperation on humanitarian and development issues during a panel held on the sidelines of the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul.

The discussion, titled “U.N. presence in Türkiye: A test case for closer cooperation between the U.N. and parliaments,” brought together senior U.N. representatives and parliamentarians to assess how legislative bodies can support global development goals and humanitarian work.

U.N. Resident Coordinator in Türkiye, Babatunde Ahonsi, said parliaments play a central role in translating international commitments into national law and ensuring accountability. He said Türkiye has developed a “diverse and inclusive” partnership with the U.N. system, adding that cooperation has continued for years with a strong focus on humanitarian priorities.

Ahonsi noted increasing coordination with the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and said efforts are moving toward more structured institutional engagement, particularly in areas such as human rights, gender equality, empowerment and child protection.

Daniela Carmela Ciccihella, deputy representative of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in Türkiye, said cooperation with lawmakers is critical in shaping legislation affecting refugees and stateless people. She said the U.N. Refugee Agency provides parliamentarians with data, trend analysis and policy support to inform decision-making, stressing the importance of integrating refugee protection into legislative and budgetary processes.

Maryse Guimond, director of U.N. Women in Türkiye, highlighted efforts to strengthen women’s participation in political leadership, saying inclusive governance is key to sustaining peace. She noted that dialogue platforms for women parliamentarians have been established, describing them as a “transformative step” in advancing gender equality.

Malti Gandhi, deputy representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund in Türkiye, said Türkiye serves as a model for cooperation with UNICEF, particularly in turning child-focused priorities into policy discussions at both public and legislative levels. She said the U.N. seeks to support national decision-making while contributing comparative global expertise.

Gandhi added that the broader goal of U.N. engagement with parliaments is to improve living conditions and ensure that “no one is left behind,” underscoring the importance of sustained dialogue between international institutions and national legislatures.