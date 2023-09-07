The PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG, which enjoys training and equipment support from the United States, launched an attack on a village in northern Syria. Along with houses of civilians, the terrorist group fired rockets at a mosque in al-Ulashli village in the district of al-Bab on Thursday.

The terrorists occupied the al-Uraima region where the village is located, forcing some 200 families in the village to migrate to central al-Bab. Abdullah, one of the villagers, said almost the entire village had to flee after bombing by the terrorist group. “This is a religious place. It has nothing to do with any armed group they (PKK/YPG) fight against,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Al-Bab is located in an area cleared of terrorist groups with a Türkiye-backed Euphrates Shield operation. The PKK/YPG occasionally carry out attacks in the region.

On Tuesday, four civilians were injured in an attack by the PKK/YPG in an attack on the village of Qabasin, the northeast of al-Bab.

The PKK has been waging a bloody terror campaign against Türkiye since the 1980s, and it is considered a terrorist group by Ankara, Britain, the U.S. and the European Union. Its terrorists have established safe havens in northern Iraq and Syria and frequently launch attacks on Turkish soil and local areas. They have been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the U.S.-backed Syrian wing of the PKK. Under the guise of the YPG, it has been Washington’s main partner in Syria and has driven Daesh out of the country’s north and east over the last four years. Despite Ankara’s documentation of the fact that the YPG and PKK are, in actuality, the same terrorist group, consistent U.S. support for the terrorists remains a source of significant strain between the allies.

Taking advantage of the power vacuum created by the Syrian civil war since 2011, PKK/YPG terrorists have invaded several Syrian provinces, including Deir el-Zour, with the help of Washington. They forced many locals to migrate, resettling terrorists to change the regional demographics.

Since 2016, Türkiye has carried out successive ground operations – Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019 – to expel the PKK/YPG and Daesh forces from the border areas of northern Syria, as well as Iraq, and to enable the peaceful resettlement of residents.

The PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempt to enter the operation zones frequently, target civilian houses with missile attacks. Local people living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist organization has a notorious record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in Syria. The YPG has forced young people from areas under its control to join its forces within the so-called “compulsory conscription in the duty of self-defense.”