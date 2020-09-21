The United States does not consider the "so-called" Seville map, which claims to delineate maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, to have any legal significance, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said Monday evening.

"The United States as a matter of global policy does not take positions on other states' maritime boundary disputes," the embassy said in a statement published on its official Twitter account regarding the "so-called 'Seville Map.'"

"With respect to the 'legal status' of the Seville map, the United States does not consider the Seville Map to have any legal significance. We understand the European Union does not consider the Seville Map to be a legally binding document," it said.

The map in question, prepared by professor Juan Luis Suarez de Vivero of the University of Seville in southern Spain in 2004, suggests that the boundaries that Greece claims in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas as its continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) declared by the Greek Cypriots in 2004 indicate the official borders of the EU.

This map claims that the Greek continental shelf starts from the island of Kastellorizo (Megisti-Meis) and goes south to the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, which gives Turkey no territory beyond the Gulf of Antalya, despite it having the longest coastline in the Mediterrean.

Athens has insisted on sticking to this map despite its lack of legal basis, while Ankara has repeatedly called for negotiations to resolve the disputes between the two neighbors.

The statement by the embassy continued by saying, "Maritime boundaries are for the states concerned to resolve by agreement on the basis of international law."

"The United States strongly supports good faith dialogue and negotiation and encourages Greece and Turkey to resume exploratory talks as soon as possible," it added.

