U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack commented on the Turkish military capacity and the channels of dialogue with the Palestinian group Hamas, remarking that Türkiye should be included in an international stabilization force for Gaza at the Jerusalem Post’s Washington conference.

Posted by Israeli journalist Amichai Stein through U.S. social media company X on Thursday, Barrack said Türkiye's participation would strengthen the proposed International Stabilization Force (ISF), which is part of the post-war mechanism laid out under the cease-fire plan.

"Our suggestion was that since the Turks have the largest and most effective ground troop operation in the region, and since they have a dialogue with Hamas, perhaps that would be beneficial as part of the force to cool the temperature," Barrack said.

The cease-fire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

U.N. Resolution 2803 established the framework for Gaza's transition, including the creation of a Board of Peace, the ISF, and a new administrative committee for the enclave.

Türkiye has signaled readiness to take part in the force. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said last week that Ankara is prepared to "do whatever it takes" to support the peace process. Speaking at the Doha Forum, Fidan noted that several countries want Türkiye involved because it "can play a leading role" and help secure broader public legitimacy for the mission.

Fidan said Ankara is coordinating with Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and other Muslim and Arab partners on post-war arrangements for Gaza. Türkiye is open to contributing troops, Fidan stressed, adding that participation will depend on the positions and consensus of all relevant parties.